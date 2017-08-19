Despite McGovern’s Brilliance, Goldeyes Fall in Fargo

WINNIPEG, MB – Lefty Kevin McGovern, perhaps the best pitcher in the American Association, threw a complete-game four-hitter in Fargo on Friday night.

And lost 1-0.

McGovern (10-3, 2.63 ERA) was once again brilliant, allowing only one run on four scattered hits over eight complete. He walked one and struck out eight and yet fell to Fargo starter Tyler Alexander (6-6, 2.36 ERA) and closer Trey McNutt, who picked up his third save of the season. Alexander went seven complete innings and allowed no runs on five scattered hits with three walks and 10 strikeouts. McNutt pitched the final two innings and allowed no runs on two hits and had two strikeouts.

It was a pitching gem on both sides, played in just two hours and 40 minutes in front of 4,055 at Newman Outdoor Field.

The only seemed inconsequential at the time. With two out in the fifth, Yhoxian Medina doubled and then Brandon Tierney singled. Medina scored and, as it turned out, that was it. It was a heartbreaking loss for both McGovern and the Goldeyes.

With the win, the RedHawks won the opening game of this important three-game weekend series in Fargo. The 45-36 RedHawks have won four straight games and are now just 3.5 games behind the Goldeyes in the race for first in the American Association’s North Division. The Goldeyes have now lost two straight and are 50-34 on the season.

The Goldeyes outhit the RedHawks 7-4 as Shawn Pleffner, the No. 2 hitter in the American Association, went two-for-three and raised his batting average to .334. St. Paul’s Brady Shoemaker leads the league with a .337 average. Wes Darvill (.324) went two- for-four. David Bergin (.320), David Rohm (.285) and newcomer Casey Turgeon (.250) each had one hit.

The Goldeyes and RedHawks play Game 2 of this series on Saturday night at 6 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo. The final game of the series will go Sunday afternoon. Both games can be heard live on 93.7 CJNU.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photos by Dan LeMoal