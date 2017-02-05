Despite Big Comeback, Moose Fall to San Jose

Winnipeg, MB – The Manitoba Moose didn’t quit. That and about five bucks will get you a coffee at Starbucks.

Saturday evening in front of 7,326 at MTS Centre, the Moose found themselves behind 4-1 after 40 minutes and set to fall to the visiting San Jose Barracuda for a second straight night.

But to their undying credit, the moose scored three goals in the third period to make it a game, before falling 5-4 to one of the best teams in the American Hockey League.

With the win, the Barracuda improved to 24-11-1-3 on the season and remained in second place in the American Hockey League’s Pacific Division. The Moose fell to 18-22-3-2 and are now seventh in the Central. The Moose have lost two straight and are now 4-6-0-0 in their last 10 games.

“We battled hard,” said Moose head coach Pascal Vincent. “We had more scoring chances than they did, we had more shots. We generated good offense. That goalie’s pretty good. I don’t know if he got a star, but I’m sure he was one of the three stars (with 36 saves, Troy Grosenick was the game’s first star). So that’s what we expect from our guys.

“We want them to push and after the second period we wanted to make a statement to ourselves, and know that we can believe in the fact that we can come back in games. I think we moved forward today. We accomplished something.”

In this re-match of Friday night’s 4-1 loss to San Jose, it only took three minutes and 24 seconds for the Moose to get on the board as Winnipeg’s own Peter Stoykewych wired a low shot past Grosenick on the power-play to give the homeside a 1-0 lead.

But San Jose caught a break just a minute a 41 seconds later when a pass out front was redirected into the Moose net off a defender to tie the game 1-1. Adam Helekwa got credit for the goal.

The visitors gained the lead when John McCarthy redirected a Barclay Goodrow shot past Moose goaltender Jamie Phillips with 2:23 left in the period. The young Moose goaltender did a great job keeping Manitoba within one, turning aside 13 shots in his first period of American Hockey League action.

San Jose added to its lead 4:18 into the second period as Daniel O’Regan scored a power play goal and then Buddy Robinson made it 4-1 at 7:17. The Barracuda were in control after two periods.

But the Moose offence started to click midway through the third. Kyle Connor scooped up the puck in the neutral zone, raced onto the attack and fired a wicked shot from the top of the slot to get Manitoba within two, then with fewer than five minutes left in the period, Connor grabbed a Patrice Cormier rebound and scored his eighth of the year at 15:10 to make it 4-3.

However, with the net empty and the Moose pushing for the equalizer, Marcus Sorensen scored an empty-netter to make it 5-3. Oakbank’s Quinton Howden scored for the Moose 11 seconds later to make it 5-4 as Winnipeg’s Scott Glennie picked up the assist.

That was it, however. The Moose fell a goal short and San Jose had a two-game sweep in Winnipeg.

Manitoba outshot San Jose 40-39 as both goaltenders were pretty solid. San Jose went one-for-three on the power play while the Moose were one-for-seven. Kyle Connor registered the first multi-goal and multi-point game of his AHL career.

The Moose go back out on the road this week and will open a grueling ix-game road swing in Grand Rapids on Wednesday night. Game time is 6 p.m. and you can hear all the action on TSN 1290.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo by James Carey Lauder