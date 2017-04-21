Designer Shoe Warehouse Coming To Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – DSW (Designer Shoe Warehouse) is set to open its doors May 3rd in Winnipeg’s new Outlet Collection mall. This store will be the company’s first in Manitoba. If you’re not familiar with DSW, they are well known for their massive assortment of men’s and women’s designer and brand name shoes at up to 40% off suggested retail prices. This location will have 1,500 square feet of footwear featuring over 2,000 styles from brand names like Vince Camuto, Cole Haan, Nike, Steve Madden, Toms, Converse, Vans and Sam Edelman.

There will also be 1,500 square feet dedicated to women’s handbags with styles ranging from cross-bodys to totes to clutches and satchels. Men too can shop a great selection of socks and belts as well as cross-body messenger and weekenders bags. This location will also feature the DSW Kids Collection with over 300 styles of footwear for boys and girls.

And here’s the best part, to celebrate the Winnipeg opening, the first 100 customers at DSW will receive a $25 gift card which can be redeemed instantly towards a purchase at the store. DSW will also be giving away a multi-purpose drawstring bag as a special gift with purchases while quantities last. Happy shopping!

Jackie Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – Google