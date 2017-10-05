Dementia Risk can be Mitigated

WINNIPEG, MB. – In England recently, the Lancet Commission – an international panel of prominent disease experts, released a landmark study, Dementia Prevention, Intervention and Care, revealing that “huge strides” have been made in expanding knowledge of the disease.

But Dementia is not an inevitable part of growing old. Although it occurs mainly in people older than 65, its onset is already being delayed for years as a result of lifestyle changes. The study also found that dementia risk in successive generations would result from a lifetime exposure to positive health and lifestyle conditions.

It is now recognized that dementia, which brings on memory loss, lack of cogent thought, inability to function and much more, exists in the body for a decade before it produces its known symptoms. It can‘t be cured, but by eliminating or modifying a risk, its manifestation can be delayed, possibly throughout an individual’s remaining lifetime.

The commission’s work to date focuses largely on well-established, modifiable risk factors affecting the heart system, including diabetes, midlife hypertension, midlife obesity, physical activity and smoking. “Prevention is better than cure,” the commission observes, “and underlies the growing interest in modifiable risk factors.”

Recent community based studies in the United States have found that some individuals who are mentally healthy can tolerate a heavy burden of diseases of the nervous system. From this finding, the concept of “cognitive reserve” was born: people who have brain reserve, it states, can tolerate a greater amount of vascular and nervous system disorders without damage to their thinking and ability to function. It is now widely believed that a person’s ongoing exposure to factors which increase this reserve, namely physical exercise, intellectual stimulation or leisure activities, lowers the risk of dementia in their later life.

Following up on this premise, the commission declares that a broader approach to preventing dementia, including actions to promote resilience, makes sense in our aging societies. Healthier lifestyles have been shown to go hand in hand with a decline in late-life dementia, it notes.

Bringing these two approaches together, the commission observes that improvement in brain reserve combined with interventions affecting cardiovascular risk are ways to help people bounce back from their affliction.

In 2015, around 47 million people were living with dementia on this planet, a number that is expected to increase to 66 million by 2030 and 131 million by mid-century. The disease is estimated to cost the world $818 billion US annually.

There is much yet to be learned about dementia, and its workings, but the Lancet Commission tells us we already know a great deal. Action now on what we already know about dementia can transform the future of society.

Joan Cohen for MyToba News

