Defensive End Tristan Okpalaugo Signs With Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed defensive end Tristan Okpalaugo to a two year deal.

Formerly with the Toronto Argonauts, Okpalaugo has 22 sacks, five forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery in 36 CFL games.

“I know it sounds cliché, but we got our guy,” said Blue Bombers General Manager Kyle Walters. “We have had Tristan targeted for quite some time now, and to finally secure him is a great thing for us. He’s a game-changing football player, there’s no question about it, and we are excited to see what he will bring to our defence.”

Okpalaugo played college ball at Fresno state, has started in the CFL in 2014.

“I’m really excited to join Coach O’Shea and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers,” said Okpalaugo. “It was a process that took some time in terms of determining where was the best fit, but the organization in Winnipeg is very attractive for me; from the players and coaches to the facilities they have. The fans are deeply invested in the team, and it seems like just a great football town. I can’t wait.”

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – Winnipeg Blue Bombers