Deadly Weekend In Manitoba

Hal Anderson
Posted: 1 minute ago

WINNIPEG, MB – RCMP are reporting three deaths in Manitoba over the weekend. Two were traffic fatalities, while the third was a drowning.

A 22 year old Winnipeg man is dead after being hit by an SUV early Sunday morning while walking on Highway 8. No charges are being considered.

A 52 year old Winnipeg man died when the SUV he was driving left Garven Road and rolled into a ditch Saturday afternoon. It’s believed alcohol was a factor.

And a 55 year old Winnipeg man is dead after a diving mishap at West Hawk Lake Saturday afternoon. It appears he ran out of air and there was a medical issue as he resurfaced.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File

