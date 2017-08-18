Dead Teacher’s Family Sues Manitoba School Division

WINNIPEG, MB – The family of a Manitoba teacher who died of heat stroke while at work in 2016 is suing.

40 year old Darcee Gosselin collapsed while supervising a field trip at Spruce Woods Provincial Park. The lawsuit accuses the St. James/Assiniboia School Division of not providing proper training or setting safety standards.

It’s believed Gooselin is the first teacher in this province to die while supervising a field trip.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File