Days of rain, storms ahead in southeastern MB

MANITOBA — Saturday is shaping up to be a stormy day.

Three straight days of rain will follow.

Saturday

Increasing cloudiness as Saturday wears on.

A south wind will gust from 30-kilometres an hour to 50.

There’s a 40 per cent chance of showers with risk of a thunderstorm.

The temperature should reach 27 C in southern Manitoba.

With the humidex, it will feel more like 34 C.

Showers or thunderstorms this evening and overnight.

We’ll see rainfall totalling 10 to 15-mm.

A low of 15 C as we head into Sunday.

Sunday

Waking up to showers, then finishing the morning cloudy.

Rain returns in the afternoon.

Expecting 5 to 10-mm to fall.

The wind will pick up from the north at 30-kilometres an hour in the afternoon.

Much cooler than Saturday with a high of 20 C.

Rain with a low of 13 C overnight.

Monday

Finishing off the long weekend with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

Cloudy as we look for a high of 18 C.

Skies will remain cloudy as we drop to a low of 10 C.

For your latest forecast, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca