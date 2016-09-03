Days of rain, storms ahead in southeastern MB
MANITOBA — Saturday is shaping up to be a stormy day.
Three straight days of rain will follow.
Saturday
Increasing cloudiness as Saturday wears on.
A south wind will gust from 30-kilometres an hour to 50.
There’s a 40 per cent chance of showers with risk of a thunderstorm.
The temperature should reach 27 C in southern Manitoba.
With the humidex, it will feel more like 34 C.
Showers or thunderstorms this evening and overnight.
We’ll see rainfall totalling 10 to 15-mm.
A low of 15 C as we head into Sunday.
Sunday
Waking up to showers, then finishing the morning cloudy.
Rain returns in the afternoon.
Expecting 5 to 10-mm to fall.
The wind will pick up from the north at 30-kilometres an hour in the afternoon.
Much cooler than Saturday with a high of 20 C.
Rain with a low of 13 C overnight.
Monday
Finishing off the long weekend with a 40 per cent chance of showers.
Cloudy as we look for a high of 18 C.
Skies will remain cloudy as we drop to a low of 10 C.
For your latest forecast, check MyToba’s My Weather here.
—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca