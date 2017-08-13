Days-Long Heat Wave In Northern Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB. — Manitoba is warning people in the north about a heat wave expected to last until Tuesday.

Environment Canada says the heat advisory could be extended past Tuesday depending on updated models.

Daytime temperatures may reach highs near 30 C and overnight temperatures will remain very warm, with lows near 16 C.

In addition, some areas may experience diminished air quality associated with the smoke from wildfires burning in the region.

Everyone is at risk for the effects of heat, though health risks are greatest for:

older adults

infants and young children

people with chronic illnesses, such as breathing difficulties or heart problems

people who work or exercise in the heat (even if they are healthy)

other vulnerable people like the homeless

people living alone

people on certain medications

Heat illnesses are preventable.

The health effects of heat can be reduced by:

drinking plenty of liquids, especially water, before you feel thirsty

wearing loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing and a wide-brimmed hat

planning outdoor activities during cooler times of the day

limiting alcohol consumption

avoiding sun exposure and considering cancelling or rescheduling outdoor activities

never leaving children or pets inside a parked vehicle or in direct sunlight

going to a cool place such as a mall, community centre, public library, or place of worship

taking a cool shower or bath, or going for a swim to cool off

blocking sun by closing awnings, curtains or blinds during the day

Watch for symptoms of heat illness.

Regularly check on neighbours, friends and older family members, especially those who are ill or living alone, to make sure they are cool and drinking water.

If dizziness, fainting, nausea, vomiting, headache or fast breathing occur during high temperatures, immediately move to a cool place and drink water.

Emergency medical care may be needed depending on the severity of symptoms.

If emergency medical care is needed for someone who has a high body temperature, or is unconscious or confused, call for help.

While waiting for help, cool the person right away by:

moving them to a cool place if possible

applying cold water to large areas of the skin or clothing

fanning the person as much as possible

For more information on heat and health, call Health Links-Info Santé at 204-788-8200 or 1-888-315-9257.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

—MyToba News

Photo – File