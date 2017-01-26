The All Day Breakfast In Winnipeg

Kevin Klein
Posted: January 26th at 10:00am National, Featured, NEWS

WINNIPEG, MB –  All-Day Breakfast has been available in 17 Candian markets as a test, now  McDonalds Canada has confirmed it will be at most locations across the country next month.

The All-Day Breakfast has been successful in the US and in the test markets here in Canada, including the Grant Park location in Winnipeg that has had the all day menu since mid-January.

The McDonald’s All-Day Breakfast options will become available February 21 but they will not be alone as A & W Canada announced they will offer an All-Day Breakfast menu, at most locations, beginning February 27 as well.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News

 

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
1 Comment

  • Gord H says:
    January 26, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Big deal. Others have had all day breakfast for years like Smitty’s, Salisbury House, and some small places like Johnnys on Marion.

