The All Day Breakfast In Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – All-Day Breakfast has been available in 17 Candian markets as a test, now McDonalds Canada has confirmed it will be at most locations across the country next month.

The All-Day Breakfast has been successful in the US and in the test markets here in Canada, including the Grant Park location in Winnipeg that has had the all day menu since mid-January.

The McDonald’s All-Day Breakfast options will become available February 21 but they will not be alone as A & W Canada announced they will offer an All-Day Breakfast menu, at most locations, beginning February 27 as well.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News