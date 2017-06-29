Dave Semenko Passes Away at age 59

WINNIPEG, MB. – Winnipeg-born NHL player, Dave Semenko, has passed away at age 59.

In a press release the Edmonton Oilers said; “It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Oilers legend Dave Semenko after a short, but courageous battle with cancer. Dave will be remembered as a fierce competitor, loyal teammate, fan favourite and dear friend to so many. His legendary toughness on the ice is surpassed only by his kindness and caring for others, and his equally legendary wit and sense of humour.”

Semenko who played for the Edmonton Oilers also played for the Hartford Whalers and the Toronto Maple Leafs. In total he played in 575 NHL games, reaching 1,175 penalty minutes and 153 points.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo – Twitter