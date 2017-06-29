Dave Semenko Passes Away at age 59

Kevin Klein
Posted: June 29th at 9:39am NHL, Featured, HOCKEY, SPORTS

WINNIPEG, MB. – Winnipeg-born NHL player, Dave Semenko, has passed away at age 59.

In a press release the Edmonton Oilers said; “It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Oilers legend Dave Semenko after a short, but courageous battle with cancer. Dave will be remembered as a fierce competitor, loyal teammate, fan favourite and dear friend to so many. His legendary toughness on the ice is surpassed only by his kindness and caring for others, and his equally legendary wit and sense of humour.”

Semenko who played for the Edmonton Oilers also played for the Hartford Whalers and the Toronto Maple Leafs. In total he played in 575 NHL games, reaching 1,175 penalty minutes and 153 points.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo – Twitter

Tags:
Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
Related Posts
Special Manitoba hockey exhibit opens in Winnipeg
Manitoba Hall of Fame Inductees
Manitoba Coach Joins Anaheim Ducks
Goldeyes Lose Opener Of Homestand To Gary

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.