Dauphin Man Faces Credit Card Fraud Charges
BRANDON, MB. — A Dauphin man is facing charges for a series of thefts and frauds in Brandon.
The suspect allegedly stole a wallet from a change room in the 100-block of 8th Street back on September 24th.
He used a credit card from the wallet to make three purchases at three different businesses.
On September 29th, he stole a large quantity of cash from an office on Marshall Lane.
Both incidents were captured on surveillance video and the suspect was quickly identified.
A 39-year-old man was arrested Monday.
He’s been charged with two counts of Theft Under $5000 and three counts of Fraudulent Use of Credit Card.
The suspect was released on a promise to appear in court in November.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File