banner20

Dauphin Man Faces Credit Card Fraud Charges

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 5 minutes ago brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB. — A Dauphin man is facing charges for a series of thefts and frauds in Brandon.

The suspect allegedly stole a wallet from a change room in the 100-block of 8th Street back on September 24th.

He used a credit card from the wallet to make three purchases at three different businesses.

On September 29th, he stole a large quantity of cash from an office on Marshall Lane.

Both incidents were captured on surveillance video and the suspect was quickly identified.

A 39-year-old man was arrested Monday.

He’s been charged with two counts of Theft Under $5000 and three counts of Fraudulent Use of Credit Card.

The suspect was released on a promise to appear in court in November.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Brandon Man Critical After Violent Robbery
Senior Cyclist Collides With Car In Brandon
Two Staff Members Punched At Brandon Youth Care Residence
City of Brandon Receives Suicide Prevention Award of Excellence

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.