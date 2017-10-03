Dauphin Man Faces Credit Card Fraud Charges

BRANDON, MB. — A Dauphin man is facing charges for a series of thefts and frauds in Brandon.

The suspect allegedly stole a wallet from a change room in the 100-block of 8th Street back on September 24th.

He used a credit card from the wallet to make three purchases at three different businesses.

On September 29th, he stole a large quantity of cash from an office on Marshall Lane.

Both incidents were captured on surveillance video and the suspect was quickly identified.

A 39-year-old man was arrested Monday.

He’s been charged with two counts of Theft Under $5000 and three counts of Fraudulent Use of Credit Card.

The suspect was released on a promise to appear in court in November.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File