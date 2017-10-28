Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Dauphin Man Dead After Being Thrown From Truck In Crash

Spencer Fernando
Posted: 2 minutes ago Featured, NEWS, manitoba

DAUPHIN, MB – A 24-year-old Dauphin man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 10.

It happened Friday around 4:30 pm, when Dauphin RCMP responded to a collision in Riding Mountain National Park, about eight KM south of the North Gate.

The 24-year-old man was driving his pickup truck southbound on Highway 10 when it crashed into a concrete retaining wall, and descended down into a ravine.

The man was not wearing his seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 10 in the park was closed for several hours as authorities investigated.

Police believe that alcohol and speed contributed to the crash.

Dauphin RCMP and a RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist continue to investigate.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – Google Maps

Tags: , , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
Manitoba Boy Shot In Pulp River Hunting Accident
Dauphin Man Faces Credit Card Fraud Charges
Dauphin RCMP Investigating Assault Of 73-year-old
Shots fired in Dauphin

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.