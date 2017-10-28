Dauphin Man Dead After Being Thrown From Truck In Crash

DAUPHIN, MB – A 24-year-old Dauphin man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 10.

It happened Friday around 4:30 pm, when Dauphin RCMP responded to a collision in Riding Mountain National Park, about eight KM south of the North Gate.

The 24-year-old man was driving his pickup truck southbound on Highway 10 when it crashed into a concrete retaining wall, and descended down into a ravine.

The man was not wearing his seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 10 in the park was closed for several hours as authorities investigated.

Police believe that alcohol and speed contributed to the crash.

Dauphin RCMP and a RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist continue to investigate.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – Google Maps