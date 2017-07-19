Darvill’s Walk-Off Homer Leads Goldeyes to Thrilling Win

WINNIPEG, MB. – With six weeks left on the schedule, Winnipeg Goldeyes third baseman Wes Darvill has already had a career season. On Tuesday night, he added an exclamation point.

Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the ninth, with Reggie Abercrombie on third and Shawn Pleffner on second, Darvill came to the plate and walloped the first pitch he saw from former Major Leaguer Mark Hamburger – the best pitcher in the American Association – over the rightfield wall to give the Goldeyes a stunning 5-3 victory.

It was both a shock and a thrill for the 4,179 in attendance.

Hamburger, and the Goldeyes’ Kevin McGovern – the two top pitchers in the league – battled seven tremendous innings before McGovern was replaced by reliever Daniel Minor. At the time St. Paul led 2-1 and then the Saints scored a run off Minor in the eighth to take a 3-1 lead.

But after Kenny Mathews shut down St. Paul in the top of the ninth, the Goldeyes rallied for a run on a single by Josh Romanski, a single by Reggie Abercrombie and an RBI single by Pleffner.

That made it 3-2 and set up Darvill for a little walk-off magic. Darvill’s bomb was the Goldeyes’ first walk-off home run since Romanski beat the Saints in a game that was suspended on July 20 of last year and eventually completed game completed on August 16.

“It was a great baseball game,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney. “The pitching was so good. You try not to talk too much about it and put pressure on the starters, but they were as advertised. McGovern gave us seven really good innings. Hamburger got himself into the ninth with a two-run lead. We couldn’t get much going on him. We just tried to put a guy in scoring position, because you don’t know how many chances you’ll get against Hamburger.

“Romanski got on, Reggie hit one high and had some good fortune when that ball fell. Pleffner rifles one through to get our first run. Reggie beats a great throw from Almadova, and Darvill came through.”

With the win, in Game 2 of a three-game series with arch-rival St. Paul, the Goldeyes improved to 33-24 on the season and now leads St. Paul by two games in the North Division race. The Goldeyes have won seven of eight games during this nine-game homestand, eight of their last 10 games, 10 of their last 12, 11 of their last 14 and 14 of their last 18. St. Paul has lost four straight games and are 2-8 in their last 10.

Goldeyes reliever Kenny Mathews (2-1, 2.96 ERA) earned the win in relief for Winnipeg. Hamburger (9-2, 3.15 ERA) allowed five earned runs on seven hits in 8.1 innings. Hamburger walked two, struck out six, and had retired 12 consecutive batters until Romanski’s leadoff single in the ninth. He was tagged with the loss.

Romanski has now hit safely in 13 consecutive games for a third time this season, tying a career-high. David Rohm’s career-high 15-game hitting streak came to an end.

This tremendous series concludes Wednesday morning at 11:05 a.m. Zack Dodson (4-3, 5.43 ERA) will get the start for Winnipeg while right-hander Robert Coe (0-0, 6.14 ERA) will toe the rubber for St. Paul.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

File Photo