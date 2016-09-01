Darvill the hero as Goldeyes beat St. Paul

ST. PAUL, MN — Wes Darvill hasn’t had many opportunities to be the hero this season but when the opportunity confronted him on Wednesday night, he delivered.

Darvill’s double with two out in the top of the ninth scored Reggie Abercrombie with the tying run and David Rohm with the eventual winning run as the Goldeyes came back from a 2-0 deficit with a run in the eighth and two in the ninth to beat the St. Paul Saints 3-2 in St. Paul.

It was a magnificent comeback by the Goldeyes. They were in the midst of a two-game losing streak and had been beaten 18-2 on Tuesday night. But on Wednesday, they got a terrific start from Kevin McGovern, scoreless relief from Cameron McVey, Victory Capellan, Eric Eadington and Winston Abreu and a huge two-out hit from Darvill, as the Goldeyes took another small step toward clinching a playoff berth.

With the win, the Goldeyes improved to 55-40 on the season and 29-20 on the road (26-20 at home). The Goldeyes are 34-18 in their last 52 games (they were 21-22 on July 3) and with five games remaining on the scehdule they are still one game ahead of defending American Association champion Laredo in the Wild Card hunt. Laredo beat Texas 3-2 in 10 innings on Tuesday night and improved to 54-41.

The Goldeyes remained in second place in the American Association’s North Division, now three back of the first-place St. Paul Saints (58-37). A win on Thursday night and the Goldeyes are still in the battle for the North Division pennant.

St. Paul took a 2-0 lead in the first, but McGovern shut the door for the next five innings. McVey threw a scoreless seventh, Capellan and Eadington combined to shut down the Saints in the eighth and then Abreu struck out two of the three batters he faced in the ninth to garner his first save in a Goldeyes uniform.

The Goldeyes scored a run in the eighth when David Rohm doubled, went to third on a single by Darvill and scored on a two-out single off the bat of Adam Heisler.

The Fish won it in the ninth when Abercrombie ripped a one-out single, Josh Romanski singled, Rohm was safe on a fielder’s choice that got Romanski at second and then, with two down, Darvill doubled home both baserunners and the Goldeyes had a particularly satisfying victory.

Darvill led the Goldeyes with two hits and two huge RBI. Heisler went two-for-three with a walk and a run driven in. The first seven batters in the Goldeyes lineup had at least one hit. And Romanski led off the top of the second with a walk, the Goldeyes’ 439th base on balls this season, breaking the previous American Association mark of 438 set by the Gary SouthShore RailCats in 2012.

McGovern wasn’t around to get the decision but he allowed only two runs on six scattered hits and struck out seven. Eadington (4-4, 3.00 ERA) earned the win while Abreu got the save. Former major leaguer Mark Hamburger (12-5, 3.20 ERA) pitched a complete game and took the loss. He allowed three runs on nine hits to go with two walks and eight Ks.

The Goldeyes and Saints play the finale of this three-game set at CHS Field in downtown St. Paul on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. The Goldeyes will send right-hander Mikey O’Brien (10-4, 4.60 ERA) to the mound while righty Robert Coe (11-3, 4.46 ERA) will get the start for the Saints.

Then the Fish will return to Shaw Park to finish the season on Labour Day Weekend with four games against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. The opener is Friday at 7:05 p.m.

—SCOTT TAYLOR, MyToba.ca

Photo by Tara Miller