Danelson Wins 1,200th, Jockey Race On Fire

WINNIPEG, MB. — Last Monday, in the excitement of the 69th Manitoba Derby, three-time former jockey champion Rohan Singh was thrown from his mount, Coors Lute and was taken from Assiniboia Downs to hospital by ambulance.

Less than a week later, Singh had returned to racing and was in a neck-and-neck battle to the finish of the jockey standings with leader Adolfo Morales.

The two veterans are putting on a show this season and with only 12 days of live racing remaining, this race is likely to go down to the wire.

On Saturday night, the 52-year-old Singh actually moved into a first-place tie with the 46-yaer-old Morales after Race 1. Singh guided a bit of a longshot, Tizway Fire Away (paid $11 to win), to victory for trainer Ardell Sayler. That put the two leading jockeys into a deadlock with 32 wins apiece and the battle continued.

Singh was third in Race 3, Morales was second in Race 4, Singh was third in Race 5, Morales was second in Race 6 and then Morales jumped into the lead in Race 7, bringing home longshot Mystery Cat ($23.30, $7.30, $4.00) to give Gary Danelson the 1,200th victory of his illustrious career.

Danelson’s goal was to get to 1,200 wins before his 80th birthday on Aug. 25. Thanks to the leading jockey at Assiniboia Downs, he made it on Aug. 12. Not bad for a 79-year-old trainer who won the Manitoba Oaks less than a week earlier. By the way, his first win at ASD came on Aug. 29, 1959.

Still, while Danelson’s win was the feel good story of the summer at ASD, the battle for jockey supremacy between the 52-year-old veteran from Guyana and the 46-year-old veteran from Peru is currently the hottest competition in local racing.

With 12 live dates ahead – including Wednesday, Friday and Saturday this week – Morales leads with 33 wins, 25 seconds and 14 thirds in 110 starts. He’s won $347,202 this summer and has finished in the money 65.4 per cent of the time. Singh, who has been the leading jockey at Assiniboia Downs on three occasions already, is second with 32 wins, 25 seconds and 25 thirds in 145 starts. He’s won $266,917 and finished in the money 56.6 per cent on the time. Defending champion Christopher Husbands and Sovereign Award-winning Kayla Pizarro are tied for third with 26 wins each.

It’s going to be an incredible fight to the finish, especially when you consider that Singh looked down and out for the season when he lay motionless on the track at the end of the Derby. With Singh’s resiliency, courage and skills up against with Morales’ aggressiveness, courage and skills, the final 12 nights of racing will be epic.

Meanwhile, on the trainer’s side, Elton Dickey, with 28 wins, has led most of the summer while Don Schnell with 24 wins is second and Shelley Brown along with defending champion Tom Gardipy Jr. are tied for third with 22.

This week, there are three nights of racing. First post is at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

