Danelson Closes In, Escape Clause Has No Peer

WINNIPEG, MB – Legendary Assiniboia Downs trainer Gary Danelson is two wins closer to his goal and nobody wants to race against Escape Clause.

That’s the takeaway from Night Market Weekend at Assiniboia.

While impressive crowds showed up on Sunday for the Downs’ first Night Market, there was also two days of live thoroughbred racing this past weekend and for trainers Gary Danelson, Shelley Brown, Don Schnell and Jerry Gourneau it was a great weekend on the track.

Danelson continued his march toward 1,200 wins at the Downs. His goal was to get to 1,200 before his 80th birthday on Aug. 25. It’s pretty likely he’s going to get there. This weekend he won Race 2 on Friday night as Rohan Singh brought home Jilly Juice for Danelson and then, he won Race 6 on Friday as Christopher Husbands guided Up Your Alley to victory. With two more wins, Danelson now has 1,197 career victories – only three to go.

Meanwhile, the finest filly in these here parts, the magnificent Escape Clause, won another stakes race. This time, however, it wasn’t very hard. On Saturday night, four horses were supposed to go to post in the $25,000 R.C. Anderson Stakes. However, Berazzle and Dixieland Lake were scratched leaving Adolfo Morales on Escape Clause up against Rohan Singh on Tadaa, another filly trained by Gary Danelson. That was it, a two-horse race and, of course, a non-wagering event.

Heading to the final turn, Singh tried to make it a race, but Morales asked Escape Clause for just a little more and she left Tadaa in her dust, winning by 10 lengths.

“I like Escape Clause more than most of the three-year-old boys on the grounds this year,” said Downs Paddock Host and mytoba.ca handicapper Ron McLennan. “There will be an invader or two in the Derby, but right now, Escape Clause is certainly the local Derby favorite.”

Escape Clause has now won four straight this year – she won an Allowance race on May 27, then the $25,000 Hazel Wright Sire Stakes on June 10, the $25,000 Chantilly Stakes on July 1 and the $25,000 R.C. Anderson over one mile on Saturday night. She’s red-hot and nobody wants to face her. Except, Tadaa, I suppose.

Meanwhile, it was another solid weekend for Winnipeg jockey Kayla Pizarro. Pizarro won one race on Friday night – Race 5 on Primarily Wise for Tanya Lindsay – and one more on Saturday. The Saturday win was quite important. She guided home Witt’sdollarnight for Jerry Gourneau in the $25,000 Harry Jeffrey Stakes for three-year-olds, one of the big prep races for the Manitoba Derby.

With those two wins, Pizarro cut into Morales’ lead in the jockey standings. Morales picked up the win in the R.C. Anderson Stakes and now has 27 wins in 77 starts while Pizarro now has 22 wins in 112 starts. Husbands and Singh are tied for third. Husbands has 19 wins in 123 mounts while Singh has 19 wins in 89 starts.

On the trainers’ side of the ledger, Elton Dickey still leads with 19 wins. He had one win this weekend. In race 4 on Saturday night, Singh rode Dickey’s Onethirtysix to victory. Defending champion Tom Gardipy Jr. has 17 wins while Jerry Gourneau, thanks to his win in the Harry Jeffrey is tied for third with Shelley Brown. Both have 16 wins. Brown had two wins this weekend – Race 3 on Friday with Larry’s Quest (Husbands) and Race 5 on Saturday with Colorful Lies (Renaldo Cumberbatch).

There are three evenings of racing this week: Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Post time each night is 7:30 p.m.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – Assiniboia Downs