WINNIPEG – Saturday, October 1, 2016 join Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet for “Dance Downtown”. The RWB, in cooperation with Dance Manitoba and Rainbow Stage, everyone is invited to take part in a fun afternoon of dance for all ages from noon until 3 p.m.

Everyone who participates will learn a piece of choreography that will be performed at the end of the day. The RWB is offering three different classes. The classes will accommodate beginner, intermediate and advanced level dancers.

Dance Downtown will be held at the Royal Winnipeg Ballet, 380 Graham Avenue in Winnipeg.

Full Schedule:

12:00-12:30 Registration

12:30-2:30 Learning of Choreography

2:30-3:00 Break

3:00 Performance

