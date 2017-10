WINNIPEG, MB – A Winnipeg children’s entertainer has been handed a five year prison term.

With time served, Dan “The Magic Man” Kamenicky will do another 40 months behind bars for creating and distributing child pornography.

He was also an educational assistant with the Louis Riel School Division.

The judge says most of the images were taken at schools and the abuse of trust was profound.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File