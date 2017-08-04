Dakota Ojibway Cop Charged With Assault

Andrew McCrea
Posted: August 4th at 5:00pm brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB. — An officer with Dakota Ojibway police has been arrested for assault.

The service asked Brandon police on May 31st to investigate an officer for an off-duty incident.

It happened back on May 19th of this year at a First Nations community.

The accused has been charged with Domestic Related Common Assault and one count of Common Assault.

His or her identity will not be released to protect the victims.

They were released on an order of Officer In Charge Undertaking.

No other information is available at this time, but MyToba News will provide all updates as we receive them.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Manitoba RCMP Officer Accused Of Child Abuse
Winnipeg police officer charged for Saskatchewan crash
Troubled police officer killed in Garven Road head-on wreck
Winnipeg police officer facing charges

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.