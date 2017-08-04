Dakota Ojibway Cop Charged With Assault

BRANDON, MB. — An officer with Dakota Ojibway police has been arrested for assault.

The service asked Brandon police on May 31st to investigate an officer for an off-duty incident.

It happened back on May 19th of this year at a First Nations community.

The accused has been charged with Domestic Related Common Assault and one count of Common Assault.

His or her identity will not be released to protect the victims.

They were released on an order of Officer In Charge Undertaking.

No other information is available at this time, but MyToba News will provide all updates as we receive them.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File