WINNIPEG, MB. – A cyclist was struck by a car travelling at 100 km/h yesterday near Deacon’s Corner according to Manitoba RCMP.

The cyclist was struck by an eastbound SUV attempting to cross Highway 1 at Provincial Road 206 just before noon.

The cyclist, a 27-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A passenger in the SUV was treated for minor injuries but the driver was not injured.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News