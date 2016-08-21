Currie: Too many idiots still driving drunk
MANITOBA — It has been a depressingly normal summer on the prairies, with too many people being killed or injured by drunk drivers, despite more meaningless platitudes by politicians.
This week’s Terminal Dumbness Award goes to a Manitoba couple who were driving near Dauphin one evening, after imbibing more than enough to put them over the legal limit.
The 43-year-old male driver attempted to make a U turn without taking a real good look.
He collided with a pickup truck and knocked the truck into the ditch.
By the time the Mounties arrived, the man had left the scene on foot, and his 36-year-old female passenger moved behind the wheel.
Not really a smart move because she was also feeling no pain, and drove the vehicle into the ditch.
Luckily no one was seriously hurt. It’s not likely that much will change.
Both of the accused will drive again, even if this wasn’t their first offence, and I’m betting that it wasn’t.
It it had happened in Saskatchewan, they might have pleaded for mercy, claiming that they had been following the example of another recent winner of the Dumbness award, Don McMorris, who used to be a politician that people looked up to.
The 55 year old MLA was Brad Wall’s Deputy Premier.
As a senior cabinet member, his responsibilities included Saskatchewan Government Insurance, Crown Investments, and Liquor and Gaming.
Before politics, he was a teacher who was a leader in driver training for high school students.
All sorts of reasons that he should have known better, as he tearfully admitted when he was stopped by police after driving away from a social function with a load on in late July.
These days, Don McMorris has been almost less well known than his son Mark, the Olympic snowboarder.
Those are the guys we’re supposed to worry about when it comes to substance abuse, but it appears that Mark kept his nose clean for fear that he might bring shame to his mom and dad.
Shame on you Dad.
—ROGER CURRIE
The freewheeling family phenomenon, caused lawlessness to flourish on Manitobas streets and highways. Every Mother’s Day and Father’s Day the cyclical parent inattentiveness presented police with mass disobedience, like all the rest of the year. Drinking and driving? If the public are ignoring traffic laws, what respct does the drinking and driving law have in Manitoba? None!
In Winnipeg, civil servants break traffic laws with their kids. Youth deserve law abiding streets and adults, but without a healthy conscience, parents fail to be an example for their children. Kids, have a family intervention on your birthday. You have to be the conscience, because adults are hooked on lawlessness, when on the road.
You can add the texters and the stoned to the mix………..makes you want to park the buggy .
If the government was serious about drunk driving they would put 10,000 fine –first offence and maybe a month in jail FOR FIRST TIMERS– NO IF AND,S OR BUTS. However they make too much money in the smaller fines. Too many people get off because of high paid lawyers. If you blow over .08 you shouldn’t need a lawyer—just pay the fine and go to jail.