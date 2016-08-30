Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey
Top Job openings in Manitoba

Top Job openings in Manitoba

Posted on Tue, August 30, 2016 at 3:31pm by in BUSINESS, Featured with No Comments on Top Job openings in Manitoba

MyToba is Manitoba’s preferred source for fast breaking news and www.mbjobs.ca, is Manitoba’s premier local job site, featuring opportunities from employers across the province.

To find out how you can get your job listed free on MyToba, contact Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca.

The listing will be updated every Monday, so keep checking for new developments.

University of Winnipeg –  Enterprise Systems Administrator Technology Solutions Centre 

G4S Secure Solutions (Canada) LtdBilingual – French speaking Security Guard 

Boston PizzaAssistant Manager – Boston Pizza Polo Park

Made Safe – Health and Safety Trainer

Maple Leaf Consumer FoodsRecruitment Specialist

-Staff, MyToba News

Related Posts

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *