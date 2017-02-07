streetside

Top Job Openings in Manitoba

Kevin Klein
Posted: 54 minutes ago Featured, BUSINESS

WINNIPEG, MB – MyToba is Manitoba’s preferred source for breaking news, sports, weather, and more.  We have now partnered with  www.mbjobs.ca which is Manitoba’s premier local job site, featuring opportunities from employers across the province, to bring you top jobs each week.

You can also list your job opening on MyToba for FREE, just email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca.

Branch Manager  – Steinbach Credit Union

Electronic Technologist – AV and Classroom Support  – University of Winnipeg

Customer Service Administrator – Cargill Limited

Landscaping Positions – Canadian Property Stars

Human Resources Generalist – Red River Mutual

These listing will be updated every week, so please keep checking for new postings.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News

