Curl Manitoba Canola Junior Provincial Championships Day 1 Results
Winnipeg, Manitoba – The CurlManitoba Canola Junior Men’s and Women’s Provincial Championships are taking place at the Pembina Curling Club and the St Vital Curling Club from January 1-6, 2017. The winner of the Canola Junior Provincials will represent Manitoba at the 2017 Canadian Juniors in Victoria, BC January 21-29, 2017.
Here are the day 1 results:
Day 1 Results
Junior Men
January 1 2017, 7:45 PM
- JT RYAN, -AMCC,(12) vs SAM WEST, -BRANDON,(4)
- HAYDEN FORRESTER, -FORT ROUGE,(10) vs BRAYDEN PAYETTE, -BRANDON,(2)
- WESTON ORYNIAK, -GRANITE,(9) vs CHASE DUSESSOY, -BRANDON,(7)
- RYAN WIEBE, -ST.VITAL,(6) vs JORDAN PETERS, -MORRIS,(7)
Junior Women
January 1 2017, 7:45 PM
- KRISTY WATLING, -EAST ST. PAUL,(7) vs EMMA JENSEN, -DAUPHIN,(4)
- LAURA BURTNYK, -AMCC,(11) vs KATHRYN CULLEN, -BEAUSEJOUR,(6)
- SHAE BEVAN, -ST.VITAL,(5) vs MEGHAN WALTER, -ELMWOOD,(7)
- KAITLYN PAYETTE, -BRANDON,(10) vs REBECCA LAMB, -STONEWALL,(11)
For live results, visit www.curlmanitoba.org and click on Bonspiels & Live Results.
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News
Info from Curl Manitoba
1 Comment
I believe it is in Victoria, B. C. where the national Juniors will be held!