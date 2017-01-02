Curl Manitoba Canola Junior Provincial Championships Day 1 Results

Winnipeg, Manitoba – The CurlManitoba Canola Junior Men’s and Women’s Provincial Championships are taking place at the Pembina Curling Club and the St Vital Curling Club from January 1-6, 2017. The winner of the Canola Junior Provincials will represent Manitoba at the 2017 Canadian Juniors in Victoria, BC January 21-29, 2017.

Here are the day 1 results:

Junior Men

January 1 2017, 7:45 PM

JT RYAN, -AMCC,(12) vs SAM WEST, -BRANDON,(4)

HAYDEN FORRESTER, -FORT ROUGE,(10) vs BRAYDEN PAYETTE, -BRANDON,(2)

WESTON ORYNIAK, -GRANITE,(9) vs CHASE DUSESSOY, -BRANDON,(7)

RYAN WIEBE, -ST.VITAL,(6) vs JORDAN PETERS, -MORRIS,(7)

Junior Women

January 1 2017, 7:45 PM

KRISTY WATLING, -EAST ST. PAUL,(7) vs EMMA JENSEN, -DAUPHIN,(4)

LAURA BURTNYK, -AMCC,(11) vs KATHRYN CULLEN, -BEAUSEJOUR,(6)

SHAE BEVAN, -ST.VITAL,(5) vs MEGHAN WALTER, -ELMWOOD,(7)

KAITLYN PAYETTE, -BRANDON,(10) vs REBECCA LAMB, -STONEWALL,(11)

For live results, visit www.curlmanitoba.org and click on Bonspiels & Live Results.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Info from Curl Manitoba