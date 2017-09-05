Curbside Giveaway Weekend In Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg has declared this upcoming Saturday and Sunday as a curbside giveaway weekend.

How it works

place unwanted, reusable household items at the curb on your front street

label each item with a “FREE” sticker or sign

keep any items safely stored away that you don’t want to give away

remove leftover items from the curb by dusk on Sunday

What to give

books, CDs, DVDs

furniture, electronics, artwork, mirrors

sports equipment, toys

yard and gardening tools and equipment (e.g., lawn mowers, snow throwers, rakes, shovels)

small appliances, kitchen gadgets, dishes, cutlery, pots and pans

construction material (e.g., nails, paint, wood)

clothing

What NOT to give

items harbouring bed bugs (e.g., mattresses, furniture, bedding)

toilets (with a flush volume of 13 litres or more)

products that have been recalled or declared dangerous by the Consumer Product Safety Bureau

What to take and etiquette

take only the items at the curb marked “FREE”

check all items closely for bed bugs before you put them in your vehicle or bring them into your home

respect other people’s property – don’t walk or drive on people’s lawns or gardens

giveaway items should still be in good condition

don’t discard any items on another person’s lawn

obey the traffic laws at all times (e.g., don’t block traffic, park illegally or block people’s driveways with your vehicle) and watch out for children

Leftover items need to be removed from the curb by Sunday evening on September 10th.

The City of Winnipeg recommends the items be donated to a charity or second hand store.

