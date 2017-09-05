Curbside Giveaway Weekend In Winnipeg
WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg has declared this upcoming Saturday and Sunday as a curbside giveaway weekend.
How it works
- place unwanted, reusable household items at the curb on your front street
- label each item with a “FREE” sticker or sign
- keep any items safely stored away that you don’t want to give away
- remove leftover items from the curb by dusk on Sunday
What to give
- books, CDs, DVDs
- furniture, electronics, artwork, mirrors
- sports equipment, toys
- yard and gardening tools and equipment (e.g., lawn mowers, snow throwers, rakes, shovels)
- small appliances, kitchen gadgets, dishes, cutlery, pots and pans
- construction material (e.g., nails, paint, wood)
- clothing
What NOT to give
- items harbouring bed bugs (e.g., mattresses, furniture, bedding)
- toilets (with a flush volume of 13 litres or more)
- products that have been recalled or declared dangerous by the Consumer Product Safety Bureau
What to take and etiquette
- take only the items at the curb marked “FREE”
- check all items closely for bed bugs before you put them in your vehicle or bring them into your home
- respect other people’s property – don’t walk or drive on people’s lawns or gardens
- giveaway items should still be in good condition
- don’t discard any items on another person’s lawn
- obey the traffic laws at all times (e.g., don’t block traffic, park illegally or block people’s driveways with your vehicle) and watch out for children
Leftover items need to be removed from the curb by Sunday evening on September 10th.
The City of Winnipeg recommends the items be donated to a charity or second hand store.
—MyToba News
Photo – File