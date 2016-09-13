Culture Club coming to Winnipeg

One of the biggest pop acts of the 80’s are coming to MTS Centre.

Culture Club will be in town on November 6th with their original bandmates.

Tickets go on-sale this Friday, September 16th at 10:00am.

Prices start at $39.50 and are available through Ticketmaster, plus fees.

Culture Club racked up seven straight top 10 hits in the UK and nine top 10 singles in the United States.

Central to the band’s appeal was the flamboyant front man Boy George.

His cross-dressing and heavy make-up created an image which was completely unique on the pop scene.

George was also noted for his biting wit and frequently came up with cutting quips that won Culture Club media exposure on both sides of the Atlantic.

Although they drew influence from the ‘New Romantic’ movement, the band was also inspired by the music and fashion of ‘Northern Soul’, which helped to create a broader appeal.

Culture Club will be joined on the tour by Canadian rock group Platinum Blonde.

They’ve just released their new album Now & Never.

Platinum Blonde has four albums that have collectively gone Platinum seven times over and garnered multiple Juno Award nominations, along with an induction into the Music and Broadcast Industry Hall of Fame.

—MyToba.ca Arts