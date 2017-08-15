Cross Lake Quadder Charged For Drugs

CROSS LAKE, MB. — One person is facing a slew of charges after two people were driving a quad erratically.

It happened August 12th around 5:30pm in Cross Lake, Manitoba.

RCMP officers stopped the pair for not wearing helmets and disobeying road signs.

The 33-year-old driver was allegedly drunk and had 42-grams of cocaine along with a pile of cash on him.

Police say they also seized a case of beer from the accused and there is evidence to suggest the man was producing drugs.

He has now been charged with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, and Resisting Arrest.

The accused was released on a promise to appear in court and the investigation continues.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File