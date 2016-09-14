Creep offers girl a ride near Grant Park

It was a scary moment for a nine-year-old girl near Grant Park Shopping Centre.

Police say a creep in a car pulled up beside her back on September 7th around 7:00pm.

He spoke to the girl and told her to come look at his dog.

She bolted home and told her parents, who called police.

The man is described as being in his 30’s with a dark complexion, dark hair, and a moustache.

He was wearing a black nylon windbreaker.

The suspect was driving a red, four-door sedan that was missing its hubcaps.

The vehicle had silver and gold rims with rust around the edges.

Police say the girl saw a large hockey bag with wheels in the back seat.

The man also had a small brown and white dog in the car with him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-2877 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca