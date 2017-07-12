Crack Seized In Arrest Of Winnipeg Stabbing Suspects

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police have arrested four Winnipeggers in connection with a serious stabbing.

It happened yesterday around 5:00 pm, when police were called to a fight near Portage Avenue and Maryland.

After arriving at the scene, police found a 41-year-old man with stab wounds to his upper body.

A 36-year-old woman had also suffered injuries to her face.

The man underwent emergency surgery and is now in stable condition in hospital, while the woman was treated and released.

Around 5:20 pm, police found a car containing all four suspects.

The car was near Balmoral and Cumberland, and police arrested all four without incident.

Police seized 5.16 grams of crack cocaine and 4.5 grams of an unidentified powder located in the vehicle.

The following people have been arrested and charged:

34-year-old Victor Alexander Ryle:

Aggravated Assault

Assault Cause Bodily Harm

Possess Scheduled Substance – Cocaine

Possess Scheduled Substance – Marihuana

33-year-old Dwayne Louis Simard:

Aggravated Assault

Assault Cause Bodily Harm

Possession of a Scheduled Substance – Cocaine

Possess Weapon

22-year-old Chester Duane Fergus Roulette:

Aggravated Assault

Assault Cause Bodily Harm

Possession of Scheduled Substance – Cocaine

A 26-year-old woman has been charged with:

Possession of a Scheduled Substance – Cocaine

The three men have been taken into custody and detained, while the woman was released on a promise to appear in court.

-MyToba Staff