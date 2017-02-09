Court Rules Against Reinstating Trump Travel Ban

WORLD NEWS – The US Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled against reinstating US President Donald Trump’s immigration ban executive order.

This means Trump’s order remains blocked by a restraining order imposed in an earlier ruling.

As a result, travel from the seven previously banned countries continues as normal, as it has since the restraining order was first applied.

Two of the judges on the court were appointed by Democrats, the other was appointed by a Republican. All three judges ruled against the Trump Administration request to lift the restraining order.

Characteristically, Trump tweeted about the ruling, setting up a Supreme Court fight:

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News