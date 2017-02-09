streetside

Court Rules Against Reinstating Trump Travel Ban

Spencer Fernando
Posted: February 9th at 5:54pm International, Featured, NEWS

WORLD NEWS – The US Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled against reinstating US President Donald Trump’s immigration ban executive order.

This means Trump’s order remains blocked by a restraining order imposed in an earlier ruling.

As a result, travel from the seven previously banned countries continues as normal, as it has since the restraining order was first applied.

Two of the judges on the court were appointed by Democrats, the other was appointed by a Republican. All three judges ruled against the Trump Administration request to lift the restraining order.

Characteristically, Trump tweeted about the ruling, setting up a Supreme Court fight:

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , , , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.