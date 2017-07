WINNIPEG, MB. — A laxative is being recalled by Health Canada because of a potential choking hazard.

Bayer says pills in its RestoraLAX 45 + 10 Value Pack may contain lumpy deposits.

The affected product was only sold at Costco Canada.

Customers are asked to not consume the pills.

They can be returned for a refund or thrown out.

The full recall notice is available at Health Canada.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File