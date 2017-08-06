Copper Wire Theft Increasing Across Manitoba

HEADINGLEY, MB. — Two Swan River men are facing charges for stealing a bunch of copper wire.

Headingley RCMP pulled over a van that was driving erratically on the Trans-Canada Highway back on July 26th.

Officers quickly learned the plates did not belong to the van.

The driver was also on an order prohibiting him from driving.

Police searched the van and discovered it was full of copper wire which had been stolen.

Copper Theft Rising

They say it is becoming a growing problem across Manitoba.

From January to June in 2015 there were only six reported cases.

That rose to 17 reported cases in 2016 during the same period and 35 instances so far in 2017.

Scraps, Consequences

Headingley RCMP say copper wire is often scrapped with metal buyers.

Consequences include higher product costs for the public, delayed infrastructure, and higher insurance premiums for all.

Arrests and Charges

The driver, Daniel Panko, 51, and William Beaulieu, 36, were both charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

Panko was also slapped with a charge of Driving While Prohibited and detained in custody.

Beaulieu was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

Panko remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photos – Headingley RCMP