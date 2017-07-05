Cop Chopper Helps Arrest Winnipeg Man After Armed Robbery

Posted: July 5th at 7:28pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police have arrested a 25-year-old Winnipeg man for armed robbery.

The robbery took place in the 1400 block of Main Street.

Police say a 25-year-old woman was standing outside a business when the man walked up to her and demanded her possessions.

She refused.

The man then pulled out a sawed-off shotgun and pointed it at the victim.

He then hit her and took her bag before fleeing.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Winnipeg Police patrol units and the police helicopter found the suspect and arrested him in the 100 block of Smithfield Avenue. Police found that the man had the victim’s property and a loaded gun.

Police have charged Clinton Jordan McKenzie with the following crimes:

– Robbery with Firearm
– Use Firearm in Commission of Offence
– Careless Use of Firearm
– Point Firearm
– Possess Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
– Carry Concealed Weapon
– Possess Firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
– Possess Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition
– Possess Firearm through Commission of Offence
– Breach of Court Orders

He remains in custody.

-MyToba Staff

