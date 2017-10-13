Construction Underway On Trans-Canada Highway & PTH 12

WINNIPEG, MB – The Manitoba Infrastructure Department advises road work will be occurring along the interchange of the Trans-Canada Highway and PTH 12.

The installation of earthen berms will require the temporary staged disconnection of roadway lighting.  Motorists are also advised there may be occasional lane closures and reduced speed limits in the construction zone.

The project is scheduled to be completed in mid-November.

-Manitoba Government

