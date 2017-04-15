Connor, Comrie Combine for Moose Win in Finale

WINNIPEG, MB – That’s it. That’s all. The 2016-17 Manitoba Moose hockey season is over and despite a disappointing finish, the Moose went out with a victory.

Playing in front of 13,221 spectators at Quicken Loans Arena in downtown Cleveland, Kyle Connor scored his 25th goal of the season on the power play at the 14 second mark of the third period while Comrie stopped 30 shots to record the shutout as the Moose beat the Cleveland Monsters 1-0 in the final game of the 2016-17 campaign for both teams.

With the win, the Moose finished the season with a record of 29-37-5-5, good enough for seventh in the American Hockey League’s Central Division. The Moose went 5-4-1-0 in their final 10 games. The Monsters finished 39-39-4-4, and are now fourth in the Central.

With his goal on Saturday night, Connor finished the season with 25 goals and 44 points in just 42 games. With 25 goals on the season, Connor finished in a tie for second in goals scored among AHL rookies. It really was a solid campaign for the rookie. Jansen Harkins and Jack Roslovic assisted on Connor’s goal. Roslovic, also a rookie, led all Moose players in scoring this season with 13 goals and 48 points in 65 games and captured the Ultimate Software Leading Scorer Award.

Defenseman Kevin Czuczman played his 200th career AHL game and was the only Moose player to appear in all 76 games this season.

The Moose and Monsters each had 30 shots on goal, but Comrie, the game’s first star, outdueled Cleveland’s Anton Forsberg. The Moose went one-for-two on the power play while the Monsters were zero-for-five. Connor, who had a team-high five shots on goals, was the game’s second star.

The Moose weren’t very good this season, but they were better this year than last year. It will be interesting to see (a) how many of these players are in the Jets lineup next season and (b) how much different next year’s team looks.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo by James Carey Lauder