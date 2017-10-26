Comrie Leads Manitoba to a Win in Chicago

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Manitoba Moose brought their best to suburban Chicago on Wednesday morning.

Playing an 11 a.m. game for a crowd of 6,620, mostly made up of school groups, Jack Roslovic, Buddy Robinson and Patrice Cormier scored for the Moose as Manitoba beat the Chicago Wolves 3-1.

Eric Comrie was brilliant in the Moose net, making 36 saves as Manitoba’s top players all contributed to the win. With the victory, the Moose improved to 4-3-0 on the season while Chicago fell to 2-3-1-0.

Roslovic opened the scoring with is fourth of the season at 18:11 of the first period from Michael Spacek and Chase De Leo, who celebrated his 22nd birthday with a win.

The Moose extended their lead to 2-0 in the second period when Buddy Robinson tallied his third of the season at 12:32 from Mason Appleton and Winnipeg’s own Peter Stoykewych.

In the third, Cormier made it 3-0 with a power play goal from Appleton and Cameron Schilling at 16:21. It was Cormier’s second of the campaign.

Chicago ruined Comrie’s shutout bid at 18:45 of the third when Ivan Barbashev scored with the extra attacker, but 3-1 was as close as the Wolves would get.

The Moose went one-for-four on the power play, but their penalty killing unit was superb for the second straight game, holding Chicago to no power play goals in seven opportunities. The Moose penalty kill has allowed only one goal in the opposition’s last 14 man-advantage situations.

Comrie saw 37 shots and was full marks for the win. Kasimir Kaskisuo saw 26 shots from the Moose and took the loss in the Wolves net.

The Moose return home for a pair of games at Bell MTS Place this weekend. Friday night Manitoba will play host to the Belleville Senators for the first meeting in the teams’ history.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo by James Carey Lauder