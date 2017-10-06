Comedian Ralphie May Dead At Age 45

Spencer Fernando
Posted: 1 minute ago Featured, ENTERTAINMENT

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Ralphie May, a prominent comedian who rose to fame after coming in second on Last Comic Standing, is dead at 45.

“Earlier this morning at a private residence in Las Vegas his body was discovered, cause of death is cardiac arrest,” said his rep in a statement.

May had recently battled pneumonia, and suffered from health issues for many years.

May is survived by his estranged wife Lahna Turner, and their two children, April and August.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – YouTube

 

Tags: , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
Bon Jovi, Radiohead Among Rock Hall of Fame Nominees
Ringo Starr Talks Reggae and His New Album
Kid Rock Hints he Will Run for U.S. Senate
Depp Seems to Endorse Assassination

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.