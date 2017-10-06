Comedian Ralphie May Dead At Age 45

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Ralphie May, a prominent comedian who rose to fame after coming in second on Last Comic Standing, is dead at 45.

“Earlier this morning at a private residence in Las Vegas his body was discovered, cause of death is cardiac arrest,” said his rep in a statement.

May had recently battled pneumonia, and suffered from health issues for many years.

May is survived by his estranged wife Lahna Turner, and their two children, April and August.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – YouTube