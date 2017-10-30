Collier Inducted Into MB Baseball Hall of Fame

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg Goldeyes general manager Andrew Collier has been selected as a 2018 inductee of the Manitoba Baseball Hall of Fame.

The 2018 nominees will be formally inducted on June 2nd at the Manitoba Baseball Hall of Fame in Morden, Manitoba.

“We are incredibly happy for Andrew and his family,” says Goldeyes owner and president Sam Katz.

“Over the last 24 years, Andrew’s time and dedication to the Goldeyes have been pivotal to the success of the organization. This honour is very well-deserved, and we are proud to have Andrew leading our staff.”

Collier recently completed his 16th season as general manager, and has been part of the organization since the Goldeyes’ inaugural year in 1994.

The Portage la Prairie, Manitoba native was voted Northern League Executive of the Year five times (2002, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2009), and earned the same honour from the American Association in 2014.

“I’m very excited about this amazing announcement,” says Goldeyes field manager Rick Forney.

“Andrew has worked very hard over the last 24 years to make the Goldeyes organization what it is today. I can’t think of a more deserving person to enter the Manitoba Baseball Hall of Fame.”

During Collier’s tenure as general manager, the Goldeyes have welcomed more than 4.5-million fans at Shaw Park for an average of nearly 6,000 per game.

Collier is also an original board member of the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation, which has donated more than $2-million to children’s charities in Manitoba since 1995.

Collier and his wife Carleigh reside in Winnipeg with their son Donovan (14) and daughter Olivia (11).

Established in 1997, the Manitoba Baseball Hall of Fame is a non-profit organization that selects and recognizes players, builders, umpires, media, and teams that have made substantial contributions to baseball within the province.

Other Hall of Fame inductees with ties to the Goldeyes include Katz, former general manager John Hindle, former coach Scott Neiles, and former pitcher Donnie Smith.

The Goldeyes will be celebrating their 25th season in 2018.

—Winnipeg Goldeyes

Photo – James Carey Lauder, MyToba Sports