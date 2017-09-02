College of Registered Nurses Welcomes Government Announcement

WINNIPEG, MB. – Regulations are now in place to bring the registered nursing profession under The Regulated Health Professions Act (RHPA) effective May 31, 2018, Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced this week.

“The RHPA sets out consistent rules and processes for governance, registration, complaints and discipline, as well as regulation and bylaw making authority,” said Goertzen. “I want to congratulate the College of Registered Nurses of Manitoba for their hard work in achieving this milestone for its profession.”

The RHPA sets out a new way of regulating who does what in the provision of health services, based on controlling specific health procedures that pose a significant or potential risk to the public. These activities are known as ‘reserved acts’. There are 21 categories of reserved acts including activities such as ordering screening and diagnostic tests, diagnosis, prescribing, dispensing and administering drugs, and others.

Two regulations are required to bring the registered nursing profession under the RHPA. The first is a Health Professions Advisory Council council regulation to govern the affairs of the regulatory body, and the second is a practice regulation that sets out the scope of practice of the profession including the reserved acts that are authorized for the profession.

“We are pleased cabinet has passed the RN regulations under the RHPA. These regulations will optimize RN scope of practice and allow RNs to continue to work in collaborative practice to support sustainable health-care delivery for Manitobans,” said Marie Edwards, president, College of Registered Nurses of Manitoba. “The RHPA supports our regulatory mandate to protect the public through quality registered nursing regulation.”

The regulations will also create a new designation of registered nursing – the Registered Nurse Authorized Prescriber, the minister noted. These nurses will be allowed to independently order diagnostic tests and prescribe medications for patient populations that require registered nursing care related to travel health, reproductive health, sexually transmitted infections, blood-borne pathogens and diabetes health.

The profession of registered nursing is currently regulated under The Registered Nurses Act and its regulations. Once the RHPA regulations are implemented, The Registered Nurses Act will be repealed, the minister noted.

The regulations will be effective May 31, 2018, to enable the college, employers, registered nurses and other relevant stakeholders to prepare for their implementation, the minister said.

