Coke, Weed & More Seized By Cross Lake RCMP

Posted: 1 minute ago

CROSS LAKE, MB – On August 6th, Cross Lake RCMP arrested four people after a traffic stop led to the seizure of drugs and alcohol.

After conducting the stop on Highway 374, authorities conducted a search of the car.

Inside, they found 154 grams of cocaine, 28 grams of marijuana, 52 Tylenol 3 tablets as well as a quantity of liquor. A photo of the seized items is below:

RCMP arrested 18-year-old Garrett Ross, 25-year-old Tamar Thomas, 27-year-old Shannah Scott, and 50-year-old Dolores Thomas. They were all charged with two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

The accused were taken into custody and are scheduled to appear in Thompson Provincial Court.

