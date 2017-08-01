banner20

What do Your Coffee Preferences Say About You?

Kevin Klein
Posted: August 1st at 9:00am Science, HEALTH & FITNESS, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB. – Some people enjoy drinking their first coffee of the day after having settled in at their work desk; others depend on it to wake up in the morning so it tops their daily priority list. Learn more about how your coffee consumption reveals your personality.

5 a.m., or as soon as you awaken: You are a go-getter who dislikes wasting time and are always ready to face adversity. Your perfect blend is a dark roast.

7 a.m., while having breakfast: You are organized, dedicated to what you do and enjoy keeping your work and personal life balanced. Your perfect blend is a medium roast Colombian coffee.

9 a.m., on the fly: You are spontaneous. Your capacity to tackle different things at the same time makes you a great multitasker with an outgoing personality. Your perfect blend is an earthy medium roast, like Green Mountain Coffee Nantucket Blend.

11 a.m., first coffee break: You have a taste for luxury. While being conscious of your environment, you enjoy pampering yourself and are in touch with your feelings. Your perfect blend is a barista-style French roast.

1 p.m., right after lunch: You are highly productive. As an adrenaline-seeker, you always want to put your best self forward and deliver quality work, which makes you a great colleague and friend. Your perfect blend is a dark roast coffee that’s extra bold, just like you.

7 p.m., after dinner: You are spirited and a great listener who always puts people first. You are known to give sound advice. Your perfect blend is a flavourful decaf, like Van Houtte Original House Blend medium roast.

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
