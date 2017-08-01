What do Your Coffee Preferences Say About You?

WINNIPEG, MB. – Some people enjoy drinking their first coffee of the day after having settled in at their work desk; others depend on it to wake up in the morning so it tops their daily priority list. Learn more about how your coffee consumption reveals your personality.

5 a.m., or as soon as you awaken: You are a go-getter who dislikes wasting time and are always ready to face adversity. Your perfect blend is a dark roast.

7 a.m., while having breakfast: You are organized, dedicated to what you do and enjoy keeping your work and personal life balanced. Your perfect blend is a medium roast Colombian coffee.

9 a.m., on the fly: You are spontaneous. Your capacity to tackle different things at the same time makes you a great multitasker with an outgoing personality. Your perfect blend is an earthy medium roast, like Green Mountain Coffee Nantucket Blend.

11 a.m., first coffee break: You have a taste for luxury. While being conscious of your environment, you enjoy pampering yourself and are in touch with your feelings. Your perfect blend is a barista-style French roast.

1 p.m., right after lunch: You are highly productive. As an adrenaline-seeker, you always want to put your best self forward and deliver quality work, which makes you a great colleague and friend. Your perfect blend is a dark roast coffee that’s extra bold, just like you.

7 p.m., after dinner: You are spirited and a great listener who always puts people first. You are known to give sound advice. Your perfect blend is a flavourful decaf, like Van Houtte Original House Blend medium roast.

newscanada.com for MyToba News

Photo – supplied