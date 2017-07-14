Coca-Cola Foundation Gives to Lake Winnipeg Conservation Efforts

WINNIPEG, MB. – It’s the height of cottage season in Manitoba. As thousands of beachgoers flock to Lake Winnipeg for some summer fun, they’re keeping their fingers crossed that algal blooms won’t prevent them from enjoying the water. The declining health of the world’s eleventh-largest freshwater lake has caught the attention of one of the world’s biggest brands.

The Coca-Cola Foundation recently gave a $200,000 grant to Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) in support of its Lake Winnipeg Watershed Program. This gift is part of a larger $500,000 commitment made to DUC in support of wetland conservation and restoration throughout the province. Water stewardship and replenishment is a key component of Coca-Cola’s sustainability efforts, which is why it has teamed up with DUC to do its part for conservation.

Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada president Bill Shultz visited DUC’s national headquarters at Oak Hammock Marsh to officially announce this conservation partnership.

“Water is an important part of our business and it’s a vital resource for communities and nature. As a leader in water stewardship and sustainability we are committed to our goal of replenishing 100 per cent of the water used in our beverages,” said Bill Schultz, president of Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada. “Ducks Unlimited Canada has been an important part of helping us achieve our water replenishment goal here in Canada. Through their conservation work around Lake Winnipeg, we are improving freshwater and contributing to a cleaner lake for Manitobans.”

An important part of the solution to Lake Winnipeg’s blooming algae problem is restoring and protecting the wetlands around it. In fact, wetlands are key to almost every aspect of the province’s water health.

Wetlands are natural filters that trap and hold sediment and pollutants. This includes excess nutrients like phosphorus that enter our water sources from run off and sewage discharges. Wetlands also play a significant role in flood prevention by acting as sponges that capture, store and slowly release water over a long period of time. And by collecting precipitation wetlands also help recharge groundwater.

To date, Coca-Cola’s support has funded the conservation and restoration of 605 acres (245 hectares) of wetlands. This represents 403 million litres of water replenished. It also equates to a total of 5,400 pounds of phosphorus and 54,000 pounds of nitrogen removed per year.

“Despite the critical role wetlands play in the health of our water, they are among the most threatened ecosystems in the country,” says Karla Guyn, chief executive officer for DUC. “Every day we lose an average of 15 acres of wetlands in southwest Manitoba.Successful conservation requires the participation and support from all who live and work on the landscape. When organizations like Coca-Cola step up, it helps us to make significant conservation gains that benefit Canadians.”

Lake Winnipeg is a defining feature of the province. With support from partners like the Coca-Cola Foundation, DUC is providing hope for the iconic lake and all who depend on it.

Ducks Unlimited

Photo – Andrew McCrea