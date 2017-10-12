Coal and Canary Candle Company Opens First location in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. – Coal and Canary Candle Company is set to open their first permanent location on November 1 on the top floor of The Forks after their pop-up lease through CentreVenture’s PUSH Program expired.

“We are so thankful that CentreVenture gave us an opportunity to test a storefront in the Exchange District. It was the perfect stepping stone to realize what we needed to open a permanent location and figure out exactly what we wanted in a storefront. The PUSH Program was an unexpected push in the right direction for Coal and Canary,” says co-owner Amanda Buhse.

Coal and Canary will offer all of their current collections of hand-poured candles with a crackling wooden wick at The Forks location, giving people an opportunity to browse all of their scents before purchasing. This will be the only location to have every scent option along with their limited edition items. Coal and Canary will also offer other Canadian brands in their store and plan to support local companies as much as possible. They will continue to host events featuring other entrepreneurs in the community.

“We are loving that we have a space to host workshops. It gives us a chance to meet the people who have supported our company for the past three years and maybe introduce them to something new, says Tom Jansen, co-owner of Coal and Canary. “Our goal is to change the typical retail experience for our customers.”

Coal and Canary is known for their sassy scent names, a 50-hour burn time on their candles and for lighting up Instagram with their hilarious stories. Their product is in over 200 stores internationally and they have been featured in FORBES.com, Cameron Diaz’ 2015 Holiday Gift Guide, Style at Home Magazine and many more notable media outlets.

