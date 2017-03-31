Co-Pilot Dies Minutes Before Landing 737
ALBUQUERQUE, NM. — An American Airlines flight reported an emergency in the cockpit just minutes before landing.
First officer William “Mike” Grubbs suffered a heart attack two miles from the runway.
Emergency crews were waiting on the ground but were unable to resuscitate him after 35 to 40 minutes of CPR.
The Boeing 737-800 was flying from Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas Wednesday evening.
Pilots say this type of plane can be safely landed by one crew person, but it is stressful.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File
Andrew, I’d change your article’s title – dead co-pilots can’t land planes. Title should read “Co-Pilot Dies Minutes Before 737 Lands”, or perhaps “Co-Pilot Dies Minutes Before Pilot Alone Lands 737”.