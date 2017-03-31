Co-Pilot Dies Minutes Before Landing 737

ALBUQUERQUE, NM. — An American Airlines flight reported an emergency in the cockpit just minutes before landing.

First officer William “Mike” Grubbs suffered a heart attack two miles from the runway.

Emergency crews were waiting on the ground but were unable to resuscitate him after 35 to 40 minutes of CPR.

The Boeing 737-800 was flying from Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas Wednesday evening.

Pilots say this type of plane can be safely landed by one crew person, but it is stressful.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File