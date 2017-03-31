banner20

Co-Pilot Dies Minutes Before Landing 737

Andrew McCrea
Posted: March 31st at 5:00pm International, Featured, NEWS

ALBUQUERQUE, NM. — An American Airlines flight reported an emergency in the cockpit just minutes before landing.

First officer William “Mike” Grubbs suffered a heart attack two miles from the runway.

Emergency crews were waiting on the ground but were unable to resuscitate him after 35 to 40 minutes of CPR.

The Boeing 737-800 was flying from Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas Wednesday evening.

Pilots say this type of plane can be safely landed by one crew person, but it is stressful.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.

1 Comment

  • Kendall Bingeman says:
    March 31, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Andrew, I’d change your article’s title – dead co-pilots can’t land planes. Title should read “Co-Pilot Dies Minutes Before 737 Lands”, or perhaps “Co-Pilot Dies Minutes Before Pilot Alone Lands 737”.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.