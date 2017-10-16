CNIB: Hire Blind & Partially Sighted People!

WINNIPEG, MB – As part of Disbaility Employment Awareness Month across the country, the CNIB is carrying out a campaign of their own – it’s called EmployAbility.

The local Executive Director of the CNIB Garry Nenson says the biggest challenge is busting myths surrounding the hiring of Manitobans with limited vision or no sight at all.

He says people who are blind or partially sighted don’t normally need all sorts of accomadations to be employed. Nenson says often all that’s required is an inexpensive fix, like a desk lamp or text-to-speech software.

Nenson says once you get past the misconceptions, research shows employees with disabilities are more trusted, committed and dedicated.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – CNIB