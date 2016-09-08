Back to normal temps in Winnipeg until Sunday

WINNIPEG – Normal temperatures for the remainder of the week and into the weekend for Winnipeg.

Today will see a mix of sun and cloud, winds will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50. We should enjoy a high of 20 today. The normal for this time of year is 20.

Friday should be mostly cloudy with a chance of some showers or even a thunderstorm in the day and a high of 17.

Saturday, some sun with clouds and a high of 19.

Mostly sunny on Sunday with a forecasted high of 23.

-Staff, MyToba News