Closures On Highway 7 & 16 After Serious Crashes

Spencer Fernando
Posted: June 25th at 4:01pm Featured, NEWS, manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB – Two serious collisions have closed parts two Manitoba highways.

Manitoba RCMP are on the scene.

Highway 7 is closed between road 105 and road 106 due to a single vehicle collision with a hydro pole.

Highway 16 is closed between Gladstone and Highway 1 due to a collision between a van and a semi truck.

RCMP say serious injuries are reported in both crashes.

Detours are now in place, and you can expect delays if you travel in the area.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
