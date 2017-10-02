Close Race For Top Three At Weekend Box Office

WINNIPEG, MB. — Stephen King’s It reclaimed the top spot at the box office.

Talk about a tight race.

The killer clown movie raked in $17.3-million.

Tom Cruise’s newcomer American Made pulled in $17,016,000.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle fell two spaces to land in third place during its second weekend.

The spy movie pulled in $17-million exactly.

Flatliners, a remake, seems to be dead on arrival.

It flopped into a fifth place opening with $6.7-million.

That was on a budget of $19-million.

The top 10 box office numbers from the weekend follow below:

Now Prev Film Gross Week # 1 2 It $17.3-million 4 2 — American Made $17-million New 3 1 Kingsman: The Golden Circle $17-million 2 4 3 The LEGO Ninjago Movie $12-million 2 5 — Flatliners (2017) $6.7-million New 6 16 Battle of the Sexes $3.4-million 2 7 4 American Assassin $3.3-million 3 8 6 Home Again $1.8-million 4 9 — Til Death Do Us Part $1.5-million New 10 5 mother! $1.5-million 3

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies

Photo – Warner Bros.