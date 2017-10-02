Close Race For Top Three At Weekend Box Office
WINNIPEG, MB. — Stephen King’s It reclaimed the top spot at the box office.
Talk about a tight race.
The killer clown movie raked in $17.3-million.
Tom Cruise’s newcomer American Made pulled in $17,016,000.
Kingsman: The Golden Circle fell two spaces to land in third place during its second weekend.
The spy movie pulled in $17-million exactly.
Flatliners, a remake, seems to be dead on arrival.
It flopped into a fifth place opening with $6.7-million.
That was on a budget of $19-million.
The top 10 box office numbers from the weekend follow below:
|Now
|Prev
|Film
|Gross
|Week #
|1
|2
|It
|$17.3-million
|4
|2
|—
|American Made
|$17-million
|New
|3
|1
|Kingsman: The Golden Circle
|$17-million
|2
|4
|3
|The LEGO Ninjago Movie
|$12-million
|2
|5
|—
|Flatliners (2017)
|$6.7-million
|New
|6
|16
|Battle of the Sexes
|$3.4-million
|2
|7
|4
|American Assassin
|$3.3-million
|3
|8
|6
|Home Again
|$1.8-million
|4
|9
|—
|Til Death Do Us Part
|$1.5-million
|New
|10
|5
|mother!
|$1.5-million
|3
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies
Photo – Warner Bros.