Clooney, Damon Flop At Weekend Box Office
WINNIPEG, MB. — Jigsaw cut through the competition to take the top box office spot.
The eighth installment in the Saw series opened with just $16.3-million on a $10-million budget.
Halloween parties were partly to blame for the drop in attendance this weekend.
Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween debuted in second place despite a limited release that kept it off big screens in Winnipeg.
It pulled in $10-million on a $35-million budget.
The disaster film turned box office disaster Geostorm fell one space to third place.
It grossed $5.7-million in its second weekend.
Geostorm has generated just $23.6-million domestically for a global total of $136.9-million.
George Clooney’s Suburbicon, starring Matt Damon, flopped hard.
It was one of Paramount’s worst wide-releases ever pulling in just $2.8-million from 2,000 screens.
Suburbicon landed in ninth place with dismal reviews from critics and audiences.
The top 10 box office numbers from the weekend follow below:
|Now
|Prev
|Film
|Gross
|Week #
|1
|—
|Jigsaw
|$16.3-million
|New
|2
|1
|Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
|$10-million
|2
|3
|2
|Geostorm
|$5.7-million
|2
|4
|3
|Happy Death Day
|$5.1-million
|3
|5
|4
|Blade Runner 2049
|$3.10-million
|4
|6
|—
|Thank You for Your Service (2017)
|$3.7-million
|New
|7
|5
|Only The Brave
|$3.5-million
|2
|8
|6
|The Foreigner
|$3.2-million
|3
|9
|—
|Suburbicon
|$2.8-million
|New
|10
|7
|It
|$2.5-million
|8
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies
Photo – Paramount Pictures