Clooney, Damon Flop At Weekend Box Office

WINNIPEG, MB. — Jigsaw cut through the competition to take the top box office spot.

The eighth installment in the Saw series opened with just $16.3-million on a $10-million budget.

Halloween parties were partly to blame for the drop in attendance this weekend.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween debuted in second place despite a limited release that kept it off big screens in Winnipeg.

It pulled in $10-million on a $35-million budget.

The disaster film turned box office disaster Geostorm fell one space to third place.

It grossed $5.7-million in its second weekend.

Geostorm has generated just $23.6-million domestically for a global total of $136.9-million.

Clooney, Damon Effort Flops

George Clooney’s Suburbicon, starring Matt Damon, flopped hard.

It was one of Paramount’s worst wide-releases ever pulling in just $2.8-million from 2,000 screens.

Suburbicon landed in ninth place with dismal reviews from critics and audiences.

The top 10 box office numbers from the weekend follow below:

Now Prev Film Gross Week # 1 — Jigsaw $16.3-million New 2 1 Boo 2! A Madea Halloween $10-million 2 3 2 Geostorm $5.7-million 2 4 3 Happy Death Day $5.1-million 3 5 4 Blade Runner 2049 $3.10-million 4 6 — Thank You for Your Service (2017) $3.7-million New 7 5 Only The Brave $3.5-million 2 8 6 The Foreigner $3.2-million 3 9 — Suburbicon $2.8-million New 10 7 It $2.5-million 8

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies

Photo – Paramount Pictures