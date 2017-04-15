CLEAN SWEEP: Brandon Residential Street Sweeping Starts Soon

BRANDON, MB – The City of Brandon spring street sweeping program will move into residential neighbourhoods, starting on Tuesday, April 18th.

Operations are already underway to clean main arterial and collector routes.

Sweeping will soon begin on Princess Avenue and Rosser Avenue from 18th Street to First Street, beginning at 12 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18th.

Crews will then move into residential areas using the same zones established during winter snow-clearing. Residential Zone “G” will be the first to be cleaned – starting Tuesday morning.

Brandon residents are asked to look for temporary “No Parking” signage and park off-street wherever possible. Vehicles parked in the signed areas may be ticketed or towed.

The spring cleaning program will involve sweeping off city boulevards and right=of-ways, and the first few feet of lawn if there is no boulevard. Residents can minimize the potential for property damage by flagging any underground sprinkler systems.

Learn more about the zones here.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News